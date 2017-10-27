BBC Sport - Asmir Begovic: Artur Boruc said I should've cheered when I scored against him!
Boruc said I should've cheered when I scored against him! - Begovic
- From the section Football
Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic talks about when he scored against now team-mate Artur Boruc when playing for Stoke in 2013.
WATCH MORE: I'd never let my players down - Klopp
Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 28 October, 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired