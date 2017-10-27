BBC Sport - Asmir Begovic: Artur Boruc said I should've cheered when I scored against him!

Boruc said I should've cheered when I scored against him! - Begovic

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic talks about when he scored against now team-mate Artur Boruc when playing for Stoke in 2013.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 28 October, 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

