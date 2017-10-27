Defender Efe Ambrose happy with his lot at Hibernian

Efe Ambrose is enjoying his football again under Neil Lennon

Defender Efe Ambrose says leaving Celtic to join Hibernian has given his career a new lease of life.

The 29-year-old spent the latter part of last season on loan with the Easter Road outfit before signing a two-year deal in the summer.

But the Nigerian admits leaving a club like Celtic was not an easy decision.

"For me it was difficult for some time. This is sometimes football for you. It's not always what you hope or what you think or dream of," he said.

"Sometimes you have to go the other way to get it. So making the decision to come to Hibs on loan was one of the biggest for me.

"I had a couple of offers but I thought of my family first. And I thought of the gaffer [Neil Lennon] who brought me here."

Lennon signed Ambrose for Celtic from Israeli top-flight club Ashdod in 2012 and again as head coach of Hibernian.

"He knows me and he knows how to get the best out of me," said Ambrose.

"You have to be at your best under him and that was the kind of challenge I needed at that moment, and the person I needed to bring the best out of me.

"Because when you lose you don't want to go to the dressing room, you don't want to make mistakes on the pitch, you have to be at your best."

Ambrose spent five years as a Celtic player, though for the last half season he was on loan at Easter Road

The Nigeria international, who has represented his country at the Under-20 World Cup and Olympic Games, insists he knew exactly what the pressure would be like when he joined Hibs in the Championship on loan last season.

He said: "I knew the challenge was to get back to the top league. They are a big club.

"To make it a permanent deal was another decision I had to make.

"I didn't have to think twice because I felt like I had found another home. I feel this is home because the philosophy of the club is no different from Celtic. I really suits me."

Ambrose concedes it was hard to take the criticism if he was culpable for Celtic letting in a goal.

"Football is kind of funny sometimes. At times you don't get what you deserve," he said.

"When you win, nobody cares, nobody talks about the individuals.

"It's when the team is losing, that's when they [the fans] start to pick on you. That is his fault or his fault.

"That's when I struggled a lot, with the fans, with the media. At that time it was always difficult.

"They always pick on the person that makes a mistake or the person that is not on form. They don't look at the team generally.

"Right now at Celtic nobody cares who makes a mistake because they are winning."