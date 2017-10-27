Partick Thistle sign Martin Woods until end of the season

Martin Woods played for a host of clubs in England, including Rotherham and Doncaster before two stints with Ross County

Midfielder Martin Woods has signed for Partick Thistle on a free transfer until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old ended his second spell at Ross County in May and now bolsters Alan Archibald's options in midfield with Stuart Bannigan out until December after undergoing knee surgery.

"Martin has a wealth of experience and, while he is lacking in fitness, I expect him to play his part sooner rather than later," said Archibald.

"He has trained with us already."

The Jags manager has a lengthy injury list, with Christie Elliott, Abdul Osman, Callum Booth and Mustapha Dumbuya all out with long-term problems, and Bannigan now out for four to six weeks.

While Archibald has signed Woods as "cover for that vital area in the middle of the pitch", the player is unlikely to be rushed into action against St Johnstone on Saturday.

"I've not played since the end of May, so it would be a big ask for Saturday, but if the manager asks me, I'm eager to get involved," the player said.

"I keep on top of my fitness, I'm not too bad but still a wee bit behind the boys.

"I can catch up quite quickly, I'm naturally quite fit but the boys have been playing games so with the international break coming up, it will allow me to get a little bit of fitness and get on with things."