BBC Sport - Chelsea's Antonio Conte angrily slams Carlo Ancelotti rumours
Conte angry with Ancelotti rumours
- From the section Football
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte angrily responds to speculation that former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti is lined up to take his job.
