BBC Sport - Bibiana Steinhaus: Being a referee is 'best job in the world'
'I'm not a female referee, I'm just a referee'
- From the section European Football
Bibiana Steinhaus became the Bundesliga's first female referee in September when she took charge of Werder Bremen's game at Hertha Berlin.
Steinhaus, who is also a police officer, tells BBC Sport why being a referee is the "best job in the world".
