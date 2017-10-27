BBC Sport - Bibiana Steinhaus: Being a referee is 'best job in the world'

'I'm not a female referee, I'm just a referee'

Bibiana Steinhaus became the Bundesliga's first female referee in September when she took charge of Werder Bremen's game at Hertha Berlin.

Steinhaus, who is also a police officer, tells BBC Sport why being a referee is the "best job in the world".

