Aberdeen: Derek McInnes plays down Rangers vacancy link

Derek McInnes played for Rangers for five years from 1995

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has played down speculation linking him with Rangers.

McInnes is among the favourites to succeed Pedro Caixinha after he was sacked as Rangers boss on Thursday.

The 46-year-old was linked to Ibrox prior to Caixinha's appointment.

"I've never been drawn on any speculation in the past, and I won't change that now. I've been linked with different things in my time here, and nothing has transpired," he said.

Former Rangers player McInnes has been in charge of the Dons since 2013 and as well as leading them to second spot in the Premiership in the past three seasons, he also guided Aberdeen to League Cup glory in 2013-14.

He rejected the chance to take over at Sunderland in the summer and extended his Pittodrie contract following his decision to remain with the Dons.

"I signed a contract this summer and I'm very happy being here, as I've stated often enough," McInnes added.

"I'm not going to get drawn on speculation. It's something I've got used to in the past.

"I've been supposedly linked with clubs a couple of times, and in particular as well with Rangers. My job is here at Aberdeen and I'm happy here and nothing changes."

