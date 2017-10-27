Under-17 World Cup final: BBC to broadcast England v Spain

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster has scored seven goals in six matches

Fifa Under-17 World Cup final: England v Spain Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata Date: Saturday, 28 October Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two, plus live streaming and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

England Under-17s' World Cup final against Spain will be broadcast live on the BBC on Saturday.

The Young Lions beat Brazil 3-1 in the semi-final, while opponents Spain overcame Mali 3-1.

Steve Cooper's side are aiming to replicate the U20s, who this summer became the first England side since 1966 to win any World Cup.

Coverage will begin at 15:20 BST and you can watch on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and via BBC iPlayer.

Former England international Danny Mills and the U20s' World Cup-winning manager Paul Simpson will join presenter Reshmin Chowdhury, with Steve Bower and ex-England winger Trevor Sinclair providing the commentary. You can also follow live text updates via the BBC Sport website and app.

Brewster spearheads England challenge

England Under-17s' road to World Cup final Group Stage: England 4-0 Chile, England 3-2 Mexico, England 4-0 Iraq Round of 16: England 0-0 Japan (England win 5-3 on penalties) Quarter-finals: England 4-1 USA Semi-finals: England 3-1 Brazil

Unbeaten England will be on familiar territory when they take to the field for the final in Kolkata, India, having also played their semi-final in the Salt Lake Stadium.

A crowd of more than 66,000 is expected, while the players may have to contend with temperatures tipping past 30C.

They have dealt with pressure well so far, overcoming Japan on penalties in the last 16 before impressing in their next two knockout matches.

England's tally of 18 goals from six games is the highest in the tournament and striker Rhian Brewster has been at the heart of their play, with hat-tricks in the quarter-final win against the United States and the semi-final defeat of Brazil.

The Liverpool forward is on course to finish as the tournament's top scorer - he has seven so far.

Top scorers at Under-17s World Cups this century 2001 Florent Sinama Pongolle (France) 2003 Cesc Fabregas (Spain) 2005 Carlos Vela (Mexico) 2007 Macauley Chrisantus (Nigeria) 2011 Souleymane Coulibaly (Ivory Coast) 2013 Valmir Berisha (Sweden) 2015 Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

The only player who can realistically prevent him claiming that accolade is Spain captain Abel Ruiz, who scored twice in the last four to prevent Mali reaching a second consecutive final.

The Barcelona B forward's six goals in six matches have helped Spain recover from defeat in their opening game - against Brazil - to reach the final.

Spain Under-17s' road to World Cup final Group Stage: Spain 1-2 Brazil, Spain 4-0 Niger, Spain 2-0 North Korea Round of 16: Spain 2-1 France Quarter-finals: Spain 3-1 Iran Semi-finals: Spain 3-1 Mali

'It would be amazing to be world champions'

While England are perceived as struggling at senior level - despite qualifying unbeaten for the 2018 World Cup - it has been a remarkable period of success for the country's junior sides.

A team mainly aged 19 or under retained the Toulon title in June, while in July England won the U19 European Championship for the first time.

Add in the victory over Venezuela in the U20 World Cup final and another potential success in Kolkata and there is plenty of reason for optimism.

"It would be amazing to become world champions," said 37-year-old Cooper.

"To think that we would be the holder of the two development World Cups would be an amazing achievement, but I also think you have to look a bit further than that.

"It's also great recognition for what is going on with youth academies and the England teams - the work that is being done and it's really showcasing the talent and the potential these boys have.

"We've played with real pride, real passion, but with real expertise. I take great pride in that and just really hope we can see this through.

"When we get back on the plane, I think the players and the staff will be better for the experience and it will allow us to continue on that development journey."

England having to cope without Dortmund's Sancho

Jadon Sancho's move to Germany was one of the more eye-catching transfers to take place on deadline day in August

When England reached the final of the Under-17 European Championship in the summer - where they were beaten on penalties by Spain - midfielder Jadon Sancho was named the tournament's best player.

But, despite playing in England's group matches in India and scoring three times, he will be missing in Kolkata.

The 17-year-old joined Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in the summer for £10m and has been recalled by the German club, making his senior debut in the 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt last week.

Media playback is not supported on this device Young England players need opportunities at clubs - Sinclair

One England player's dad lifted the 1991 Fifa World Youth Championship for Portugal, another player has left Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola "speechless" and their keeper's footballing debut ended in a 23-0 defeat.

Read more about these stories and the other things you didn't know about England U17s here.