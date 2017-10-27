Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 27 October

Bangor City v Cefn Druids: The Citizens are looking to bounce back after losing three from their last four after a terrific start to the campaign. On the other end of the scale, Huw Griffiths' Cefn Druids are playing their best football of the season, with three wins and three draws in their last six putting them into the top six. A win would actually see The Ancients leapfrog Druids.

Saturday, 28 October

Llandudno v Newtown: Llandudno begin life under the stewardship of Alex Gibson at Maesdu Park having failed to win in their last five games. Newtown are also enduring a difficult run of form, but they received a lift by reaching the semi-finals of the Nathaniel MG Cup.

Prestatyn Town v Aberystwyth Town: Prestatyn are flying high after their 4-2 win over Bangor at Bastion Gardens, having won only two of their previous eight games. They face another side who are improving, with Neville Powell's side closing the gap on those around them at the bottom of the table, picking up seven points from the last 12.

The New Saints v Cardiff Metropolitan: The New Saints, unbeaten since the opening night of the season, face one of the sides looking like the main challengers to their supremacy this season. The Students have also only lost once and are just a point behind the leaders, so Park Hall should stage the game of the day in the WPL.

Barry Town United v Connah's Quay Nomads: Barry Town United are winless in three and enduring a first tricky spell since their promotion. Jordan Cotterill is making his way back to full fitness which should boost the hosts. The Nomads reached the semi final of the Nathaniel MG Cup in midweek and have gone unbeaten in five in all competitions.

Carmarthen Town v Bala Town: A decent point at The Rock for Carmarthen against Cefn Druids will give them heart, as it was only their second result of the campaign that was not a defeat. However, Bala have won two on the spin and will head to Carmarthen with confidence.

FA Trophy, first qualifying round

Taunton Town v Merthyr Town

Orchard Welsh Premier, Women's League

Sunday, 29 October

Caldicot Town v Cardiff City

Cardiff Metropolitan v Cyncoed

Port Talbot Town v Abergavenny

Rhyl v Llandudno Ladies

Swansea City v Caernarfon Town