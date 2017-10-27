Daniel Batty: Halifax Town sign Hull City midfielder on loan

Daniel Batty
Daniel Batty is under contract at Hull until the end of the 2018-19 season

National League side Halifax Town have signed Hull City midfielder Daniel Batty on a month-long loan deal.

Hull academy graduate Batty made his debut for City in their 2-0 defeat by Doncaster in the EFL Cup second round in August.

The 19-year-old is yet to make a league appearance for Leonid Slutsky's Championship club.

He will be in Halifax's squad when the Shaymen travel to face Tranmere Rovers on 28 October.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired