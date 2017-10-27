Ady Pennock: Barrow appoint former Gillingham boss as manager

Ady Pennock won just six of his 32 games in charge of Gillingham

Barrow have appointed former Forest Green and Gillingham boss Ady Pennock to replace Micky Moore as manager.

Moore departed on 17 October after just eight weeks in the role, having lost to seventh-tier side Shaw Lane in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

Pennock, 46, left Gillingham by mutual consent on 25 September with the club 22nd in League One.

"We are delighted to have Adrian onboard. He was the stand-out candidate," read a club statement.

"We are convinced that he can lead us forward, to climb up the table and help us build the club in the community as well."

Pennock is Barrow's third manager of the season, following Moore and Paul Cox, and inherits a side 22nd in the National League, with just two wins from 17 games.

He has previously managed both Welling United and Forest Green Rovers at non-league level.