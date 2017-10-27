Harry Kane: Tottenham striker out of Manchester United game

Kane left the field clutching his hamstring in Sunday's win over Liverpool at Wembley

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been ruled out of his side's trip to Manchester United on Saturday with a hamstring injury.

Kane scored twice as Spurs beat Liverpool 4-1 on Sunday, before being substituted in the 88th minute.

The 24-year-old is the leading Premier League scorer this season with eight goals.

"The doctor and medical staff made the decision to not take the risk," said Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

"There is no sense in taking that risk and making the problem bigger."

A tweet from Spurs said the injury was "a minor strain to the left hamstring".

Kane has scored 13 goals in 12 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham this season - who sit third in the Premier League table.

Manchester United are second in the table, level on points with third-placed Spurs.