Jamie Reid: Torquay United striker's central role key to improved form

Jamie Reid has scored three goals in his past four games, having failed to find the net in his previous 13 matches

Torquay United manager Gary Owers says Jamie Reid's upturn in form is down to him playing in a more central role.

The 23-year-old forward joined the Gulls on a permanent deal this week, having been on loan from Exeter City.

He has since scored in their past two matches as the Gulls have moved off the bottom of the National League table.

"I always felt he'd be better down the middle of the pitch and the two games he's had so far have proved that point," Owers told BBC Sport.

Reid had been mainly deployed on the left of the Gulls attack since initially moving to Plainmoor on loan in the summer.

But tactical changes have been to Reid's benefit, according to Owers.

"He's been a little bit of a victim of circumstances when we've tried to play a little bit tighter and he's been an attacking player in a wide area, but with lots of defensive responsibilities.

"That's changed a bit for him, although he does give a lot to the team defensively because he works so hard, and I hope to see him score many more goals for us.

"We've changed the shape of the team a lot and he's benefited from it, but so have we."