Irish Premiership: Healy seeks Blues response against Ards

Linfield keeper Roy Carroll punches clear in the 2-0 victory at Ards in August

Linfield boss David Healy hopes the out-of-form champions can bounce back from Monday's 5-2 defeat by Crusaders with a Windsor Park win over Ards.

The Blues have slipped to fourth and 10 points behind leaders Coleraine after losing their last three league games.

"The sooner we rectify the wrong from Monday's game the better," said Healy.

"We were miles off what's expected and we let our supporters down - I was disappointed with the performance, the goals conceded and us defensively."

Coleraine have shown no signs of faltering during their unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign, with 10 wins chalked up from 11 matches.

Oran Kearney's pacesetters host Glentoran, the only side so far that has deprived the Bannsiders of all three points.

Spot-kick setback

Indeed, the Glens wasted a golden chance to clinch an Oval win last month when John McGuigan missed a penalty deep into added time.

Coleraine top the standings by five points from Glenavon, who make the trip to take on Carrick Rangers.

Cliftonville are another team looking to make amends after a defeat last weekend, with the Reds going down to Coleraine to end a six-match unbeaten run.

Cliftonville defender Garry Breen celebrates scoring as the Reds edged out Dungannon 2-1 in last month's encounter at Solitude

Barry Gray takes him team to Stangmore Park for a meeting with Dungannon Swifts and seeking to get the Solitude outfit back on track.

"We want to make sure we get back to winning ways on Saturday," said Gray.

"It's a tough ground to go to, it's a tight wee pitch but I think we have enough quality to go there and win."

Ballymena United are a point adrift of the seventh-placed Swifts and boss David Jeffrey says he expects a "tough" game against Warrenpoint Town at the Showgrounds.

The Sky Blues go onto the game buoyed by Tuesday's night 1-0 win over Glentoran in the Co Antrim Shield quarter-finals.