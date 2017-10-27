Ethan Ampadu: Chelsea youngster's good start does not surprise former manager

Ethan Ampadu has played against Everton and Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup for Chelsea

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale says he is not surprised that Ethan Ampadu has made his full Chelsea debut.

The 17-year-old started for the Premier League champions for the first time in their EFL Cup win over Everton, having moved from Exeter in the summer.

Exeter-born Ampadu came up through City's academy and became the club's youngest player when he made his debut aged 15 years and 331 days last year.

"He's highly-motivated and we think he'll do really well," Tisdale said.

Exeter and Chelsea have still to agree a fee for Ampadu, who was called up to the Wales squad by Chris Coleman for their most recent World Cup qualifiers.

"We're very proud of him making his first start for Chelsea in a first-team fixture," added Tisdale to BBC Sport.

"We've heard about his progress in the last two or three months, so to hear he's been selected, played really well, played 90 minutes, we're delighted for him - but we're not surprised, he's very talented."