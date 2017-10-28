Rangers: Derek McInnes emerging as main candidate for manager's job

By Chris McLaughlin

BBC Sport

Derek McInnes
Derek McInnes has been in charge of Aberdeen since 2013

Rangers will make moves this week to replace the sacked Pedro Caixinha, with Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes the favourite to become his successor.

McInnes, 46, is contracted at Aberdeen until 2020 but BBC Scotland has learned he is quickly emerging as the preferred candidate.

Money is available if needed to buy out the contract of a manager in a job.

Moves will be made this week to find out just exactly how much it would take to land the former Rangers player.

On Saturday, under interim boss Graeme Murty, Rangers beat Hearts 3-1 at Murrayfield.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired