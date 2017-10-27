Scottish Gossip: Rangers, McInnes, Ferguson, Hearts, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers chairman Dave King will be more directly involved in the appointment of the next Ibrox manager following Pedro Caixinha's dismissal. (Times - subscription required)

Rangers will keep the search for a new boss among British candidates. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is the frontrunner to replace Caixinha as Rangers boss. (Daily Mail)

However, Dons goalkeeper Joe Lewis hopes his manager McInnes stays with Aberdeen for the long haul. (Daily Express)

Interim Rangers boss Graeme Murty may be in charge of the first team until next month's international break, giving the club more time to appoint Caixinha's successor. (Scotsman)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson says the next Ibrox boss has to know the club inside out. (Herald)

Former Rangers chairman Alastair Johnston wants the next Ibrox manager to transform the club the way Brendan Rodgers has at Celtic. (Sun)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says Pedro Caixinha was Rangers' most embarrassing manager in history. (Daily Record)

Hearts, Rangers' opponents at Murrayfield on Saturday, have "midfield dilemmas" for the lunchtime match, according to manager Craig Levein, with Don Cowie and Arnaud Djoum still unavailable. (Scotsman)

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele wants to make up for lost time, having scored four goals in his past two appearances after struggling with injury earlier this season. (Daily Record)

Dembele netted 32 times last season and has five goals so far this term

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has criticised Scotland caretaker boss Malky Mackay for not informing McDiarmid Park assistant Callum Davidson whether he is needed for next month's friendly against Netherlands, with Davidson having worked with former international manager Gordon Strachan. (Daily Record)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie believes his side have learned lessons following their recent Champions Cup defeats as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Pro14. (Herald)