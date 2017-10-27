Cardiff City: Manager Neil Warnock not worried by injuries

Cardiff City striker Kenneth Zohore and midfielder Aron Gunnarsson both missed the Bluebirds' 1-0 win at Middlesbrough

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock says his squad is now so strong that he no longer worries about injuries.

The Bluebirds are set to be without injured Aron Gunnarsson and Kenneth Zohore against visitors Millwall.

But Warnock is relaxed about the duo, who both have ankle injuries.

"I used to worry about it when I was younger, I just see it as an opportunity now," said Warnock. "Now I always think its another opportunity. I just get on with it."

Warnock believes victory at Middlesbrough underlined the depth of the players at his disposal.

He said: "If you picked two players to put down first (on the team sheet), you'd pick those two. I don't worry so much now.

"When I was younger it always seemed to be my best player who got injured and I used to panic and not sleep at night. All sorts of things."

Cardiff are second in the Championship, having lost just two league games this season and though Warnock says he will look to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, he is content with his current group.

"The chief scout has got nothing to do at the minute," he joked.

"We are looking to improve the squad, but its a difficult one really. If I had this squad until end of season I'd be happy. So it's awkward looking into January and what we might need.

"We still have people like Omar Bogle and Lee Tomlin who want to impress and are flying in training. It must be frustrating for them, but they are important.

"You won't do well for a full season in the Championship unless you have a full squad. We had a good 11 last year, but not a good enough squad.

"This year I think we have a good squad. Now we can cater for more or less every position which is what you look for as a manager."

The Bluebirds watched Venezuelan free agent Rolf Feltsher this week.

The defender was recommended to Warnock by Harry Redknapp, after he had a trial at Birmingham. Redknapp was sacked by Birmingham last month.

Feltsher, 27, has now flown home, with Cardiff not ready to make an immediate move for the free agent.

Meanwhile goalkeeper Lee Camp, who has yet to feature since his summer arrival from Rotherham, is set to be sidelined for a further three weeks after a minor operation on his groin.