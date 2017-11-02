Championship
Wolves19:45Fulham
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham (Fri)

Leo Bonatini's ninth goal of the season at Norwich on Tuesday keeps him joint top of the Championship goal scorers table
Click here for live text coverage on Friday 19:15-22:00 GMT

Wolves will go four points clear at the top of the Championship if they beat Fulham at Molineux.

Midfielder Romain Saiss is available after missing Tuesday's 2-0 win at Norwich because of a one-game ban.

Fulham will be without forward Aboubakar Kamara through suspension after he was sent off in Tuesday's defeat by Bristol City.

Lucas Piazon and Sheyi Ojo remain unavailable as they continue to recover from long-term injuries.

SAM's prediction
Home win 48%Draw 26%Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Wolves are unbeaten in their past 13 home games against Fulham in all competitions (W9 D4).
  • Fulham have conceded at least three goals in each of their past six matches against Wolves in all competitions, conceding 19 goals in total.
  • Leo Bonatini has been involved in at least one goal every league game for Wolves at Molinuex, scoring six and assisting three in seven matches.
  • Slavisa Jokanovic has never lost back-to-back away league matches in charge of Fulham - he last did so in the Championship while Watford boss in January 2015.
  • Wolves have lost their past four league matches on a Friday, while Fulham have won their last four on a Friday, including one this season away at QPR.
  • Wolves have not won any of their last 13 league matches in November (D5 L8) since a 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in League One in November 2013; excluding their one season in League One in 2013-14, they haven't won a league match in November in the top two tiers since November 2011, winning 3-1 against Wigan in the Premier League.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves15102327151232
2Cardiff1594221111031
3Sheff Utd1510052013730
4Bristol City157622415927
5Aston Villa157532113826
6Derby147432115625
7Leeds157262316723
8Middlesbrough156542013723
9Norwich156451418-422
10Preston155641916321
11Ipswich147072322121
12QPR155641918121
13Nottm Forest157082126-521
14Sheff Wed155551918120
15Brentford154742220219
16Fulham154741817119
17Millwall154561716117
18Hull154472726116
19Barnsley144462021-116
20Reading144371417-315
21Birmingham15339823-1512
22Sunderland151772030-1010
23Burton15249931-2210
24Bolton151591128-178
View full Championship table

