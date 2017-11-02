Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham (Fri)

Leo Bonatini's ninth goal of the season at Norwich on Tuesday keeps him joint top of the Championship goal scorers table

Wolves will go four points clear at the top of the Championship if they beat Fulham at Molineux.

Midfielder Romain Saiss is available after missing Tuesday's 2-0 win at Norwich because of a one-game ban.

Fulham will be without forward Aboubakar Kamara through suspension after he was sent off in Tuesday's defeat by Bristol City.

Lucas Piazon and Sheyi Ojo remain unavailable as they continue to recover from long-term injuries.

SAM's prediction Home win 48% Draw 26% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts