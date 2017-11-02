Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham (Fri)
Wolves will go four points clear at the top of the Championship if they beat Fulham at Molineux.
Midfielder Romain Saiss is available after missing Tuesday's 2-0 win at Norwich because of a one-game ban.
Fulham will be without forward Aboubakar Kamara through suspension after he was sent off in Tuesday's defeat by Bristol City.
Lucas Piazon and Sheyi Ojo remain unavailable as they continue to recover from long-term injuries.
|Home win 48%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 26%
Match facts
- Wolves are unbeaten in their past 13 home games against Fulham in all competitions (W9 D4).
- Fulham have conceded at least three goals in each of their past six matches against Wolves in all competitions, conceding 19 goals in total.
- Leo Bonatini has been involved in at least one goal every league game for Wolves at Molinuex, scoring six and assisting three in seven matches.
- Slavisa Jokanovic has never lost back-to-back away league matches in charge of Fulham - he last did so in the Championship while Watford boss in January 2015.
- Wolves have lost their past four league matches on a Friday, while Fulham have won their last four on a Friday, including one this season away at QPR.
- Wolves have not won any of their last 13 league matches in November (D5 L8) since a 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in League One in November 2013; excluding their one season in League One in 2013-14, they haven't won a league match in November in the top two tiers since November 2011, winning 3-1 against Wigan in the Premier League.