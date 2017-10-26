Friday's back pages 26 Oct From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41771685 Read more about sharing. The Daily Express says that manager Arsene Wenger's position at Arsenal will be reviewed at the end of the season The Mirror also leads with Wenger stating he might go in the summer The Sun leads with reports that Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis was heckled at the club's annual general meeting after stating the Gunners had "over performed" The Independent's leading football story is Eniola Aluko being paid the second half of her £80,000 settlement by the FA The Times leads with Football Association chairman Greg Clarke stating the governing body is "not trusted"