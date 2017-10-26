Friday's back pages

Daily Express
The Daily Express says that manager Arsene Wenger's position at Arsenal will be reviewed at the end of the season
Mirror
The Mirror also leads with Wenger stating he might go in the summer
Arsenal
The Sun leads with reports that Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis was heckled at the club's annual general meeting after stating the Gunners had "over performed"
The Independent
The Independent's leading football story is Eniola Aluko being paid the second half of her £80,000 settlement by the FA
The Times
The Times leads with Football Association chairman Greg Clarke stating the governing body is "not trusted"

