Alex Scott: Arsenal Women and ex-England right-back to retire

Alex Scott (left) helped Arsenal win their 14th Women's FA Cup in 2016

Arsenal Women and ex-England defender Alex Scott says she will retire from playing at the end of this season to concentrate on her broadcasting career.

The 33-year-old has won nine league trophies and seven Women's FA Cup titles in three spells with the club.

Scott, England's second most capped player with 140 appearances, retired from international football last month.

"It's becoming too difficult to juggle my football commitments with my broadcasting ambitions," she said.

"I would love to stay more years playing but I have to think about my long-term future now, and that is in a different role.

"I hope to stay on at the club in some capacity, I'm just not sure what exactly yet. Everyone knows how much the club means to me as I have grown up there."

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.