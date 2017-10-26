Alex-Ray Harvey: Guiseley sign midfielder from Barrow

Alex-Ray Harvey (right) spent more than five years at Barrow

Guiseley have signed midfielder Alex-Ray Harvey from fellow National League side Barrow.

The 27-year-old started his career at Burnley and joined Barrow from The Clarets in August 2012.

He played 135 league matches for the Cumbrian side, scoring three goals, including 13 appearances this season.

Guiseley, who are 21st in the National League having only won two of their 17 games this campaign, have not disclosed the length of his contract.