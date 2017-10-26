Former footballer Andy Woodward says he feels "devastated and deeply upset" that FA chairman Greg Clarke revealed details of a confidential meeting between them.

During last week's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport parliamentary select committee hearing, Clarke disclosed he had met a victim of sexual abuse in football who "cried like a baby".

It has since emerged he was talking about Woodward, who last November became the first player to speak publicly about being sexually abused as a boy at Crewe in the 1980s.

Clarke has since apologised to Woodward and the pair are planning to meet again.

