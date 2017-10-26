BBC Sport - Sean Dyche: Burnley boss interrupted by phone during media conference
Was this Dyche's plan to deflect job speculation?
- From the section Football
Burnley manager Sean Dyche's response to speculation linking him to other clubs is interrupted by a ringing phone.
LISTEN HERE: Dyche should go to Everton - Hartson
READ MORE: Are Burnley just getting lucky away?
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired