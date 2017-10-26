League of Ireland: Derry City v St Patrick's (Fri)

Shiels has been angered by reports suggesting a number of his key players are set to quit the club

Airtricity Premier Division Venue: Maginn Park, Buncrana Date: Friday, 27 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels wants his side to complete their season on a winning note in Friday's final League of Ireland contest against St Pat's.

The Candystripes have already secured European football but a win or even a draw could move Derry up from fourth to a third-place finish in the table.

Shamrock Rovers, who lead Derry by a point, host Limerick on Friday night.

Pat's are not out of the relegation frame so Shiels says both sides have "plenty to play for" in Buncrana.

"We'll be going to win the game as will St Pat's so we have got to match their commitment," added the Derry boss.

"Third place is certainly possible but it's out of our hands so we can't really talk about that."

If Rovers are beaten in Tallaght by Limerick, a draw will secure the Candystripes third place by dint of their superior goal difference.

Shiels will be without injured Nicky Low and Nathan Boyle which Shiels said is "not a bad position to be in" heading into the final game of a long season.

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle's Dessie McCallion, the Derry boss did little to conceal his irritation at recent media reports linking his star players Barry McNamee, Aaron Barry and Aaron McEneff with move away from the club.

"Made up stories" was Shiels' description of the reports although it is the case that a number of Derry players will be out of contract come the conclusion of Friday's game at Maginn Park.