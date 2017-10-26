BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp: 'I'd never let my players down' after Mignolet and Lovren criticism
I'd never let my players down - Klopp
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he never lets his players down, after Simon Mignolet and Dejan Lovren bore the brunt of the criticism following the 4-1 defeat at Tottenham.
Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday, 28 October at 12:00 BST on BBC One, this website and iPlayer.
READ MORE: How David Wagner is now emerging from Jurgen Klopp's shadow
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired