Carabao Cup: Bristol City face Man Utd in quarter-finals

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard (left) scored to help his side overcome Swansea 2-0 in the last round of the Carabao Cup

Championship side Bristol City will host Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, after the draw was delayed by almost two hours because of technical difficulties.

Arsenal will face West Ham, Leicester City are at home to Manchester City and Chelsea host Bournemouth.

The draw was intended to be broadcast live on Twitter at 16:00 BST.

However, after four announcements explaining the delay, it was finally shown as a pre-recorded video.

More to follow.