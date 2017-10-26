Tottenham Hotspur investigate 'urine' incident at Carabao Cup game

Tottenham v West Ham
West Ham fought from 2-0 down to defeat Tottenham and reach the Carabao Cup last eight

Tottenham Hotspur are investigating after one of their fans allegedly threw a cup of urine during Wednesday's Carabao Cup game against West Ham.

Following the Hammers' 3-2 win at Wembley, a video emerged on social media appearing to show a spectator filling a cup before the contents were thrown at other fans.

A Spurs spokesperson said: "This behaviour is completely unacceptable.

"We are currently investigating and working to identify the individual."

West Ham fought from 2-0 down to defeat Tottenham and reach the last eight of the EFL Cup.

If anybody has any information about the incident they can contact supporter.services@tottenhamhotspur.com in complete confidence.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired