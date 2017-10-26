Tottenham Hotspur investigate 'urine' incident at Carabao Cup game

West Ham fought from 2-0 down to defeat Tottenham and reach the Carabao Cup last eight

Tottenham Hotspur are investigating after one of their fans allegedly threw a cup of urine during Wednesday's Carabao Cup game against West Ham.

Following the Hammers' 3-2 win at Wembley, a video emerged on social media appearing to show a spectator filling a cup before the contents were thrown at other fans.

A Spurs spokesperson said: "This behaviour is completely unacceptable.

"We are currently investigating and working to identify the individual."

If anybody has any information about the incident they can contact supporter.services@tottenhamhotspur.com in complete confidence.