Swansea City: Paul Clement denies crisis despite two wins in nine games

Swansea have won once in their last five in the Premier League under Paul Clement

Head coach Paul Clement has denied Swansea City are in crisis after just two Premier League wins this season.

The Swans currently outside the relegation zone on goal difference with eight points from nine games.

They will be without striker Wilfried Bony and midfielder Renato Sanches with injury, while Martin Olsson is also a doubt for Saturday's trip to Arsenal.

But Clement remains positive and said: "For me there has to be a sense of realism about what the situation is."

The club was bottom of the Premier League when Clement took over in January.

Asked if the current situation was a crisis, Clement replied: "That was after 19 games and there was a tally of 12 points.

"We have played nine games and I believe I should be judged at the end of the season after 38 games.

"We are on a run where we have not picked up a massive number of points. Last season we went for a run of six games where we picked up one point.

"There was a lot of talk of Swansea were going to go down, it was said by pundits, media and ex-players. Then we went and won four of the last five games and the other one was a draw at Manchester United.

Media playback is not supported on this device Paul Clement says Swans must 'move forward' after defeat

"I have been around this game long enough to know you have to keep level-headed, that there are always good moments around the corner, assuming you remain positive and you put the right amount of work in and you stay focussed."

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain assistant manager insisted he was not feeling under pressure despite recent managerial sackings at fellow strugglers Crystal Palace, Leicester and Everton.

He understood concern of fans, but said: "I am fine, you are two wins away from fans not being worried because you are up in 12th, 11th or 10th position.

"For me there has to be a sense of realism about what the situation is. It is very tight between the bottom position - those clubs on eight or nine points - to those who are on 12 and 13 points.

"Ever since I have been a the club, the chairman Huw Jenkins and our majority owners, Steven Kaplan and Jason Levien, have always been very supportive.

"They are actually very positive people as well. They believe everything is going to be okay.

"My philosophy has always been just control what you can. A lot of those decisions are often taken out of your hands."

Bony (hamstring) and Sanches (thigh) will miss the Arsenal game.

The Swans are waiting for the results of scans on Olsson after he limped out of the 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat by Manchester United.

Clement said the Swedish left-back was "almost certainly" ruled out.