Football Association Grassroots Football Survey: Four days remain

Players, coaches, referees, staff and volunteers are all encouraged to take part in the new grassroots survey

The Football Association is hopeful it can add to the 25,000 people who have already completed its 2017 Grassroots Football Survey before it closes on Monday.

Players, coaches, referees and volunteers are being asked for their opinions so they can affect football in their local communities.

The FA says the survey "informs their understanding" of the game and allows it to "prioritise areas that matter".

In 2016, more than 30,000 took part.

The issues highlighted among those responses included: general satisfaction with county FAs, rating of pitch availability and quality, parents' opinions as to the standard of football played by their children and receiving updates from the FA and county FAs.

The FA, recently in the spotlight over claims of bad governance, invests £50m into grassroots football annually.