Craig Dawson: West Brom defender out for two months with knee injury

Dawson has played nine league matches this season at right-back and centre-back

West Brom defender Craig Dawson has been ruled out for two months with a knee injury.

The 27-year-old left the stadium on crutches after colliding with team-mate Allan Nyom in Saturday's Premier League defeat by Southampton.

Scans revealed he tore a knee capsule and suffered a thigh muscle-bleed.

A club statement read: "It's a serious injury but we are heartened that it's already showing an improvement and surgery is not required."

West Brom face leaders Manchester City at The Hawthorns on Saturday.