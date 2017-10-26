Micky Mellon: Tranmere Rovers close to signing two wingers, says manager

Micky Mellon's Tranmere lost to Forest Green Rovers in the National League promotion final last season

Tranmere are aiming to sign wingers to help ease the side's goalscoring problem, says manager Micky Mellon.

Rovers have conceded just 13 times, but their efforts in front of goal have left them 16th in the National League.

They have managed to score just 13 goals in 17 games this season - the fewest of any side in the division.

"If we get the two players over the line that we believe will have a massive impact then I'm sure everybody will be very pleased," Mellon said.

"They're as close to done as they could be, so I would expect both would be in the group for the weekend."

Mellon is hoping the new additions can make the difference when Tranmere host Halifax on Saturday, as they look to end a run of three games without a win.

He told BBC Radio Merseyside: "We need some wide players who we can get the ball to, because everybody plays a certain kind of football against us.

"We're looking for people at that end of the pitch, who can get at people, isolate them and create chances for the front players."