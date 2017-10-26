Newport County: Manager Mike Flynn dismisses board upheaval

Mike Flynn had four spells at Newport County as a player

Newport County manager Mike Flynn says boardroom upheaval will not affect the club's League Two progress.

Charlie Hopkins has resigned from the board, citing "governance" issues and saying he could not work with current directors Gavin Foxall, Shaun Johnson and Mark Crook.

Flynn said he was "flabbergasted" by Hopkins' letter of resignation and had sent his own email to the board.

Hopkins has resigned after 18 months on the board.

He claims the trio, along with another director Peter Madigan, have too much control and have formed "an executive board in all but name."

Newport have released a statement expressing their "disappointment" about Hopkins' letter.

The statement says the changes in governance were agreed by the full board in September after several months "considering all input."

With his side in sixth place in League Two, Flynn vowed not to let off the field problems affect his squad.

"It's something we should not be concentrating on," he said.

"The club is in the best position it's been, on and off the pitch, for a number of years."

Newport travel to play second placed Notts County, on Saturday, 28 October, but will again be without captain Joss Labadie.

Newly signed striker Paul Hayes is not yet match fit.