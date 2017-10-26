Rangers: Bruno Alves served with two-match suspension

Alves was involved in an off-the-ball tussle with Louis Moult at Hampden

Rangers defender Bruno Alves must serve a two-match suspension for an incident involving Motherwell's Louis Moult.

The 35-year-old Portugal international appeared to kick out at the striker late in Sunday's League Cup semi final defeat at Hampden.

Alves will miss Rangers' league visit to Hearts on Saturday and the club's next outing in the League Cup.

A Scottish FA panel upheld the charge, with Alves showing up at the hearing in a bid to overturn the decision.

Responding to the notice of complaint from the SFA's compliance officer, Rangers said it was "inexplicable" that Alves alone had been cited following a stormy League Cup semi-final.

"In the minds of all fair-minded followers of football it will be seen as devoid of credibility and balance," the Ibrox club said in a statement.