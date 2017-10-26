Preston North End's Premier League dream is achievable, says Alex Neil

Alex Neil won promotion to the Premier League in 2015 with Norwich via the Championship play-offs

Promotion to the Premier League is an achievable goal for Preston North End, according to manager Alex Neil.

Preston, who have finished 11th the past two seasons, are the only former top-flight champions to never have played in the Premier League.

They have lost just two of their 13 Championship games so far this campaign and are eighth in the table.

"I'm telling the players I want to get to the Premier League - that's the aim," Neil told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"It's easier said than done, but equally we've all got a common goal and we all think it's achievable and if we work towards it you never know."

North End won their only two top-flight titles in 1889 and 1890 and have been runners up on six occasions.

This campaign, they are currently a point adrift of the play-offs and have been buoyed by key players Ben Pearson, Callum Robinson and Calum Woods signing new contracts this month.

"I think the fact lads are signing on makes a statement that people do think we are going places and we can achieve something," said Pearson.

"When I signed here [in January 2016], it was a Championship club and there was always that opportunity to get up there [to the Premier League].

"I think more so now over the past year or so, with the manager coming in and the team doing well - it really gives us a good chance to get there."