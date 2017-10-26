Rangers: board meeting called to discuss Pedro Caixinha's future

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has lost seven of his 26 games in charge

Rangers's board of directors will meet to discuss the future of manager Pedro Caixinha after the club slipped to fourth in the Premiership.

The Ibrox side conceded a late equaliser against Kilmarnock on Wednesday night, three days after losing the Scottish League Cup semi-final to Motherwell.

Caixinha was appointed in March, winning 14 of his 26 games in charge.

Following the Kilmarnock game, he said he was determined to remain in charge.