Hearts: Players must leave before any January recruitment - Levein

Hearts manager Craig Levein watched next opponents Rangers draw 1-1 with Kilmarnock at Ibrox

Hearts manager Craig Levein says players will need to leave before new recruits can be brought in during the January transfer window.

The club are currently spending around £12m on the redevelopment of the Tynecastle main stand, which impacts on Levein's player budget

"If players are surplus to requirements then it's best to move them to create room to bring players in," Levein said.

"I understand the nature of the finances with the project ongoing."

Hearts underwent a significant recruitment drive last January, under previous head coach Ian Cathro, and a further 10 players arrived over the summer.

"I will say that Ann (Budge, Hearts owner) has been hugely supportive of all of the head coaches and managers here in the past," Levein said.

"If it's possible, she will try and help. We will see. I'm not going to be jumping up and down. If we get all the players back (fit) that we need then I still feel we are strong enough to do well this season."

Levein was at Ibrox on Wednesday to watch this Saturday's opponents Rangers draw 1-1 with Kilmarnock, but left before the end of the game with the home side leading 1-0.

He says being the manager of either of the Old Firm comes with a pressure that Pedro Caixhina is now experiencing.

"We have got a tough match on Saturday," he said.

"I was watching last night and there was a lot if things didn't go their way. That happens at times when you are feeling under a little bit of strain.

"Being manager of either of the Old Firm teams puts you under a fair bit of strain. But I don't think either [side is] going into the game with our best team. That's for sure."