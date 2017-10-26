Stephen Baxter seeks better home results from Crusaders

Crusaders maintained their 100% away league record by beating Linfield 5-2 at Windsor Park

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says his side cannot afford another under-par home performance when they play Ballinamallard United on Friday night.

The Crues have won all five of their away matches in this season's Irish Premiership but taken just two points from their last three at Seaview.

"Teams have been sitting in against us a bit and we have been unable to break them down," said boss Baxter.

"We cannot beat Linfield away and follow it with a flat display at home."

Crusaders stunned champions Linfield with a 5-2 triumph at Windsor Park on Monday night, a result which lifted them above the Blues and into third place in the league table.

But in recent games at home, the Crues have drawn with Ards and Dungannon and lost to Glenavon.

Ballinamallard, beaten 5-1 at home by Baxter's side in September, are bottom of the table with four points from 11 fixtures.

But the County Fermanagh men did pick up their first Premiership victory of the season last weekend when they beat Carrick Rangers 2-0 at Ferney Park.

"I was thrilled for everybody at the club and it was great to have that monkey off our back," said United manager Gavin Dykes.

"But we have to push on now. After Crusaders, we are away to Coleraine, so we are testing ourselves against the best."