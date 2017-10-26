Footballer Jamie Insall banned for cocaine use by UK Anti-Doping

Insall did not play a competitive match for Hibs after moving from English non-league football

Former Hibernian and East Fife striker Jamie Insall has been suspended from all sport for two years, UK Anti-Doping has confirmed.

The 25-year-old tested positive for cocaine after a League One match for East Fife on 11 March.

"Regardless of how it got there, every athlete is solely responsible for what is in their system and must adhere to the strict liability principle," said UKAD Chief Executive Nicole Sapstead.

The suspension ends on 30 March 2019.

Insall moved to Hibs in the summer of 2015 after an impressive campaign with English non-league side Bromyard Town.

He did not feature in a competitive game for the Edinburgh side but had two loan spells with East Fife, scoring eight goals in season 2015-16 and six goals last term.

Insall was released a year early from his Hibs contract after his failed drugs test and has not played since his last East Fife appearance on 28 March.

The former Kidderminster Harriers' youth player also had spells with Redditch United, Pershore Town, Littleton and Stourbridge.