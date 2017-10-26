Chris Tardif: Guernsey manager could play in goal for island side in Muratti

Chris Tardif has not played since breaking his leg against Godalming Town in October 2016

Chris Tardif says he could be the first player-manager in a Muratti.

The former Portsmouth, Bournemouth and Oxford United goalkeeper, 38, was named as Guernsey's new manager on Wednesday.

Tardif, who succeeded Steve Sharman as Guernsey boss, has not played since badly breaking his leg in October 2016 while playing for Guernsey FC.

"I don't know if I'm going to play again or not. I'm working hard on my rehab, if i do play it won't be until January at the earliest," he said.

"I'm not worried about the player-manager side for the Muratti, it's 'am I going to play again?'

"If I do then that's another scenario for me to unravel in my head as to whether I involve myself in the Muratti or not."

Tardif will not have a competitive game for the island side until the Muratti semi-final in Alderney next year.

Chris Tardif captained Guernsey to victory in the 2013 Muratti

Guernsey's Priaulx League have an FA Inter-League Cup tie at the Essex and Suffolk Border League in December, so some players who would potentially get into Tardif's island squad will get together under Tardif's predecessor Sharman, who still runs the league side.

Tardif's programme has been further hit by the omission of football from the 2019 Island Games in Gibraltar.

"The guys are playing a lot of football at Priaulx level, obviously Guernsey FC will be a large part of the squad, so they're playing at a highly competitive level week in week out," Tardif told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"I've spoken to Steve Sharman about squad selections and me being involved in that so I can see other Priaulx players.

"I know there's potential for another mini tournament aside from the Island Games in 2019 and I'll start looking at that."