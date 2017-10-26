Scottish Gossip: Pedro Caixinha, Brendan Rodgers, Partick Thistle, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers captain Lee Wallace, recovering from a groin injury, was stunned to be told to stay away from Ibrox last night by manager Pedro Caixinha. Senior players Niko Kranjcar and Kenny Miller were also ordered not to show up to watch the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock. (Sun)

After moving clear at the top of the Premiership with a comfortable win at Aberdeen, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hails his players as they close in on a 100-year club and British record. (Daily Record)

"We relish big games", says Brendan Rodgers after Celtic extended their unbeaten domestic record to 61 games at Pittodrie. (Times, subscription required)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha says he has no intention of walking away from a side now sitting fourth in the Premiership table after a damaging late draw with Kilmarnock last night. (Daily Mail)

Former Ibrox boss Alex McLeish says "the clouds are closing in" on Pedro Caixinha. (Sun)

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is ready to risk a Betfred Cup final ban to appeal against a Scottish FA charge for his touchline bust-up with Pedro Caixinha. (Daily Record)

Partick Thistle are set to sign forward Martin Woods, 31, who has been a free agent since leaving Ross County in the summer. (Daily Record, print edition)

Partick Thistle's Adam Barton insists he wouldn't pay to watch a match played on the artificial pitch at Hamilton, saying: "I don't think it's football; it's about who can have the best luck from a long ball." (Evening Times)

Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean, who has signalled his intent to leave Pittodrie, says he want to "finish on a high with some silverware". (Sun, print edition)

Hearts are still a team in transition, says a "gutted" John Soutar following Tuesday's derby defeat at Easter Road. (Scotsman)

Hibs striker Simon Murray revealed watching videos of Jamie Vardy in the build-up to the derby with Hearts gave him the inspiration to score the winner. (STV)

St Johnstone midfielder Paul Paton, called up for Northern Ireland's World Cup play-off, is more concerned about being out of contract in the summer than playing against top stars at Russia 2018. (Sun)

Former Dundee United midfielder Charlie Miller was stunned by the sacking of Ray McKinnon, saying the manager should have been given more time. (Sun)

Falkirk boss Paul Hartley has no fears about throwing kids in at the deep end after handing a debut to 17-year-old Ciaran Dunne. (Daily Express, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

"Being inebriated lying on the floor in the centre of town with an ambulance next to you is not a picture we want to portray," says Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill after stripping Magnus Bradbury of the captaincy. (Scotsman)