Celtic: Brendan Rodgers backs 'wonderful' Kieran Tierney to keep improving

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney scored his second goal of the season in the 3-0 win over Aberdeen

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Kieran Tierney is "developing into a wonderful player".

The left-back, 20, scored one goal and created another in Celtic's 3-0 Premiership victory at Aberdeen.

Rodgers said Tierney is a "brilliant" talent, who is driven by his passion for the club that he supports.

"He is one of them and I always say you get that extra one per cent from a supporter if he's on the field," Rodgers said.

"You get more than that from Kieran. He absolutely loves it and he can't wait to score a goal so he can go share it with probably half his mates in the stand."

Rodgers believes the Scotland international can still improve, because he possesses game intelligence as well as physical prowess.

Tierney played most of the game against Aberdeen in a slightly more advanced role, as Celtic tinkered with their shape at Pittodrie, and he opened the scoring before creating a goal for Moussa Dembele.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes Kieran Tierney will keep improving

"He's such a big talent and still learning the game," Rodgers said of Tierney.

"He played a slightly different position for the first 65 minutes, scores a goal, wonderful finish on the stretch and then makes a great cross and run for the second goal.

"The beauty with Kieran is that he's very focused. He's very determined and never gets carried away and that's why he can play numerous games and play really well."

'We want to be 100% in every game'

Tierney himself said that he wants to add more attacking threat to his game, after notching his second goal of the season. He also believes Celtic can compete with Bayern Munich in the Champions League next week, despite losing 3-0 in Germany earlier in the group stage.

"In that position, a bit higher up, your job is to get in the box, something I'm not doing too often and would like to add to my game a bit more," Tierney said. "It was a great a ball in from Moussa and luckily I finished it.

"We've got a lot of games, which is hard, but the boys showed that we're relentless, we want to be 100% in every game from the first minute to the last. The clean sheet was also very important for us.

"Bayern are a great team, they showed their qualities over there and we didn't play the way we like to. We've always get a chance if we play the way we want to."

Media playback is not supported on this device Scottish Premiership highlights: Aberdeen 0-3 Celtic

Celtic close in on new record

A comfortable win at the nearest rivals took Celtic three points clear at the top of the table and extends their unbeaten domestic run to 61 games.

The champions can equal their own British record from Willie Maley's side of 100 years ago at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

"I wasn't aware of that," said Rodgers. "We've always focused. The only time this was mentioned was when the record was 26 [from the start of a season] and there was a bit at 23, 24 and could we beat it.

"Once we got over the line we focused on the next game. To have no complacency and to win.

"That's what they've done. It's an incredible credit to the players and staff for the mentality to work like that."