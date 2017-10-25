BBC Sport - Leicester City appointing Claude Puel 'surprises' Leon Osman
I'd be questioning Leicester's ambition - Osman
- From the section Football
Former England international Leon Osman questions Leicester City's appointment of Claude Puel as manager and says he would be "surprised" if he was a Foxes player.
This clip first appeared on 5 live Sport on Wednesday, 25 October 2017
