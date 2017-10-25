Ben Gibson: Middlesbrough defender signs new contract to 2022

Ben Gibson has played in all 13 of Middlesbrough's league games so far this season

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson has signed a new five-year contract with the Championship club.

The 24-year-old, who joined the club's academy when he was 10, has made 153 league appearances for the first team, scoring four goals.

Gibson won his first England call-up in March, though has yet to win a senior cap, having made 10 appearances at Under-21 level.

"Everyone knows what this club means to me," Gibson told the club website.

"I've grown up with the club, I went to the Riverside from a young age. I've had some amazing experiences here."