Ben Gibson: Middlesbrough defender signs new contract to 2022

Ben Gibson
Ben Gibson has played in all 13 of Middlesbrough's league games so far this season

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson has signed a new five-year contract with the Championship club.

The 24-year-old, who joined the club's academy when he was 10, has made 153 league appearances for the first team, scoring four goals.

Gibson won his first England call-up in March, though has yet to win a senior cap, having made 10 appearances at Under-21 level.

"Everyone knows what this club means to me," Gibson told the club website.

"I've grown up with the club, I went to the Riverside from a young age. I've had some amazing experiences here."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired