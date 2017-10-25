SLFA President Isha Johansen set aside amid inquiry

Isha Johansen took charge of the Sierra Leone FA in 2013

Isha Johansen has been set aside from her position as Sierra Leone FA (SLFA) president while she is investigated by the country's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The ruling taken by the SLFA executive committee also extends to the body's secretary general Christopher Kamara.

The decision is in line with ACC rules which state that public officials indicted with corruption charges must be suspended until their case reaches a conclusion.

"The Executive Committee wants to assure Johansen and Kamara that (it) is fully behind them," read an SLFA statement.

"(We are) very supportive in ensuring success at the conclusion of the matter so as to welcome them back to continue their contribution towards the development of football in Sierra Leone."

Johansen and Kamara are due to make their first appearance in Sierra Leone's High Court on Monday.

Both have previously denied any wrongdoing.

SLFA vice-president Brima Mazola Kamara, a former Sierra Leonean international, assumes the role of president with immediate effect while Abdul Rahman will act as secretary general.