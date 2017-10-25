Pedro Caixinha determined to continue as Rangers manager

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha (second back row, right) serves his one-match touchline ban in the Ibrox main stand, surrounded by the club's directors

Pedro Caixinha is adamant that he can continue to lead Rangers, despite dropping two points to Kilmarnock, who levelled deep in injury time at Ibrox.

"I am strong enough to take things forward and always look to put things in the right place," he said.

Rangers led through a Jason Holt strike but in injury-time their midfielder Ryan Jack was sent off, Daniel Candeias missed a penalty and Killie's Chris Burke snatched a 95th-minute equaliser.

Rangers sit fourth in the Premiership.

The Portuguese sat just behind chairman Dave King as he served a one-match ban in the stand following his dismissal at Hampden on Sunday in the League Cup semi-final defeat by Motherwell.

Despite the pressure on him to improve his record - which prior to Wednesday's match stood at 14 wins, four draws and seven defeats since taking over from Mark Warburton in March - he said after the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock that he was not worried about his job.

"No, I am just worried about getting in in the morning and doing my very best and keep looking forward as usual," he said.

Daniel Candeias's much-delayed penalty kick was saved by Jamie MacDonald

Kirk Broadfoot had given away the late penalty by fouling Rangers striker Eduardo Herrera, but as Candeias was about to take the spot-kick Jack pushed Broadfoot after the former Ibrox defender appeared to try to stand on his foot. He then appeared to knee Broadfoot and moved his head towards him.

Referee Alan Muir booked the pair but then showed a red card to Jack after consulting with the fourth official.

Candeias's penalty was too close to Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald and Killie went straight up the park and levelled through another former Gers player, Burke, who slid in at the back post.

Caixinha said of Jack's dismissal: "I can't comment on something I didn't see. I need to check what really happened and after that I will discuss it with the player and take my own conclusions and decisions after that."

On the game, he added: "We asked the boys for a good reaction and they tried to do that, especially in the first half. We had to change (Graham) Dorrans after 15 minutes so the dynamic in midfield was totally different after that.

"We took a while to understand the dynamics with the two strikers. We had a few chances and scored and Herrera had another chance and after that we could not control the game. I remember a few mistakes got the opponents back in the game.

"We had a lot of situations where we had to replace players and change formations. I am happy with their efforts.

"We thought everything was finished with the penalty but football can be cruel sometimes and it was cruel for us today."

Steve Clarke felt his players kept their focus among the mayhem

New Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke enjoyed his first involvement in a Scottish football match in 30 years.

When asked what he was thinking in the dramatic finale, the former St Mirren player said: "It was good to be back, back with those feelings on the touchline that only a football manager can get.

"I thought we thoroughly deserved the point. It would have been very difficult to go and speak to the players if we hadn't got anything out it.

"Obviously the last five minutes were a little bit crazy but we capitalised on that. There was a bit of turmoil around the place and we kept our focus.

"Jamie redeemed himself for a short goal kick and saved the penalty and then we broke quickly and got the goal we deserved."