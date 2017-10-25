Ben Woodburn: Liverpool striker signs long-term deal with the club

Ben Woodburn
Woodburn has scored a goal each for club and country

Liverpool's youngest goalscorer Ben Woodburn has signed a new long-term deal with the Premier League club.

At 17 years and 45 days, Woodburn surpassed Michael Owen's record when he netted in the EFL Cup quarter-final victory over Leeds last season.

The 18-year-old Wales international has played 10 games for the club, scoring once.

"This is the club I want to stay at and be here as long as possible," said Woodburn.

"When I was told, all I wanted to do was sign the contract. It feels good. Now I just want to carry on and hopefully show the manager what I can do.

"I think there is loads of room for improvement. I've just got to keep working and trying in training every day and hopefully I will improve."

The Reds did not specify when Woodburn's new deal will expire.

He scored on his senior Wales debut against Austria in September and has now won four caps.

