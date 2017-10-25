Martin Olsson: Injured Swansea defender could miss Arsenal trip

Swansea's Martin Olsson challenges Ander Herrera of Manchester United
Swansea's Martin Olsson challenges Ander Herrera of Manchester United

Martin Olsson is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League game away to Arsenal.

The Sweden left-back suffered a hamstring strain in Tuesday's 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester United and will have a scan this week.

Forward Wilfried Bony and midfielder Renato Sanches are continuing their recovery from injuries and are also doubtful for the Emirates Stadium.

Wing Nathan Dyer should be available after missing Tuesday's game with a minor toe complaint.

