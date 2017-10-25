Italian Serie A
Genoa2Napoli3

Genoa v Napoli

Line-ups

Genoa

  • 1Perin
  • 5Izzo
  • 13Rossettini
  • 87ZukanovicBooked at 74mins
  • 22Lazovic
  • 44Miguel VelosoSubstituted forOmeongaat 61'minutes
  • 8BertolacciSubstituted forPandevat 84'minutes
  • 93Laxalt
  • 30Rigoni
  • 11Taarabt
  • 16GalabinovSubstituted forLapadulaat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gentiletti
  • 10Lapadula
  • 14Biraschi
  • 17Palladino
  • 18Migliore
  • 19Pandev
  • 21Brlek
  • 23Lamanna
  • 27Ricci
  • 40Omeonga
  • 64Pellegri
  • 74Salcedo Mora

Napoli

  • 25Reina
  • 23Hysaj
  • 21Chiriches
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 20Zielinski
  • 42Diawara
  • 17HamsikSubstituted forMarques Loureiroat 81'minutes
  • 7CallejónSubstituted forRogat 71'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 14Mertens
  • 24InsigneSubstituted forGiaccheriniat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Barbosa
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 6Silva Duarte
  • 8Frello Filho
  • 11Maggio
  • 15Giaccherini
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 22Sepe
  • 30Rog
  • 33Albiol
  • 37Ounas
Referee:
Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni

Match Stats

Home TeamGenoaAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home8
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Genoa 2, Napoli 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Genoa 2, Napoli 3.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Armando Izzo.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Emanuele Giaccherini replaces Lorenzo Insigne.

Attempt saved. Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marko Rog.

Attempt missed. Gianluca Lapadula (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Diego Laxalt with a cross.

Booking

Marko Rog (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marko Rog (Napoli).

Diego Laxalt (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Goran Pandev replaces Andrea Bertolacci.

Attempt saved. Adel Taarabt (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gianluca Lapadula.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Allan replaces Marek Hamsik.

Foul by Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli).

Armando Izzo (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Gianluca Lapadula (Genoa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luca Rigoni.

Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marko Rog.

Amadou Diawara (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gianluca Lapadula (Genoa).

Goal!

Goal! Genoa 2, Napoli 3. Armando Izzo (Genoa) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luca Rigoni with a cross following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Luca Rossettini (Genoa) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).

Gianluca Lapadula (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marko Rog (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa).

Vlad Chiriches (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gianluca Lapadula (Genoa).

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces José Callejón.

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa).

Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luca Rossettini (Genoa).

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Gianluca Lapadula replaces Andrej Galabinov.

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Stephane Omeonga replaces Miguel Veloso.

Goal!

Own Goal by Ervin Zukanovic, Genoa. Genoa 1, Napoli 3.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) header from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Andrej Galabinov.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Adel Taarabt.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 25th October 2017

  • GenoaGenoa2NapoliNapoli3
    FT
  • JuventusJuventus4SPALSPAL1
    FT
  • AtalantaAtalanta3Hellas VeronaHellas Verona0
    FT
  • BolognaBologna1LazioLazio2
    FT
  • CagliariCagliari2BeneventoBenevento1
    FT
  • ChievoChievo1AC MilanAC Milan4
    FT
  • FiorentinaFiorentina3TorinoTorino0
    FT
  • RomaRoma1CrotoneCrotone0
    FT
  • SassuoloSassuolo0UdineseUdinese1
    FT
View all Italian Serie A scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli109102972228
2Inter Milan108202071326
3Juventus1081131102125
4Lazio1081126111525
5Roma97021651121
6Sampdoria95221812617
7Fiorentina105141811716
8AC Milan105141614216
9Atalanta104331713415
10Chievo104331315-215
11Bologna10424911-214
12Torino103431417-313
13Udinese103071621-59
14Cagliari10307818-109
15Sassuolo10226516-118
16Genoa101361016-66
17Crotone10136620-146
18Hellas Verona10136622-166
19SPAL10127819-115
20Benevento100010324-210
View full Italian Serie A table

