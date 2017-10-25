Genoa v Napoli

Match ends, Genoa 2, Napoli 3.
Line-ups
Genoa
- 1Perin
- 5Izzo
- 13Rossettini
- 87ZukanovicBooked at 74mins
- 22Lazovic
- 44Miguel VelosoSubstituted forOmeongaat 61'minutes
- 8BertolacciSubstituted forPandevat 84'minutes
- 93Laxalt
- 30Rigoni
- 11Taarabt
- 16GalabinovSubstituted forLapadulaat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gentiletti
- 10Lapadula
- 14Biraschi
- 17Palladino
- 18Migliore
- 19Pandev
- 21Brlek
- 23Lamanna
- 27Ricci
- 40Omeonga
- 64Pellegri
- 74Salcedo Mora
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 23Hysaj
- 21Chiriches
- 26Koulibaly
- 31Ghoulam
- 20Zielinski
- 42Diawara
- 17HamsikSubstituted forMarques Loureiroat 81'minutes
- 7CallejónSubstituted forRogat 71'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 14Mertens
- 24InsigneSubstituted forGiaccheriniat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 6Silva Duarte
- 8Frello Filho
- 11Maggio
- 15Giaccherini
- 19Maksimovic
- 22Sepe
- 30Rog
- 33Albiol
- 37Ounas
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Genoa 2, Napoli 3.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Armando Izzo.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Emanuele Giaccherini replaces Lorenzo Insigne.
Attempt saved. Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marko Rog.
Attempt missed. Gianluca Lapadula (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Diego Laxalt with a cross.
Booking
Marko Rog (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marko Rog (Napoli).
Diego Laxalt (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Goran Pandev replaces Andrea Bertolacci.
Attempt saved. Adel Taarabt (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gianluca Lapadula.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Allan replaces Marek Hamsik.
Foul by Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli).
Armando Izzo (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gianluca Lapadula (Genoa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luca Rigoni.
Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marko Rog.
Amadou Diawara (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gianluca Lapadula (Genoa).
Goal!
Goal! Genoa 2, Napoli 3. Armando Izzo (Genoa) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luca Rigoni with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Luca Rossettini (Genoa) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).
Gianluca Lapadula (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marko Rog (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa).
Vlad Chiriches (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gianluca Lapadula (Genoa).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces José Callejón.
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa).
Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luca Rossettini (Genoa).
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Gianluca Lapadula replaces Andrej Galabinov.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Stephane Omeonga replaces Miguel Veloso.
Goal!
Own Goal by Ervin Zukanovic, Genoa. Genoa 1, Napoli 3.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) header from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Andrej Galabinov.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Adel Taarabt.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.