Italian Serie A
Juventus4SPAL1

Juventus v SPAL

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 23Szczesny
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 24RuganiBooked at 37mins
  • 15Barzagli
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 30BentancurSubstituted forPjanicat 59'minutes
  • 6KhediraSubstituted forMarchisioat 75'minutes
  • 33BernardeschiSubstituted forCuadradoat 56'minutes
  • 10Dybala
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 9Higuaín

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 3Chiellini
  • 5Pjanic
  • 7Cuadrado
  • 8Marchisio
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 22Asamoah

SPAL

  • 1Gomis
  • 2OikonomouSubstituted forCostaat 64'minutes
  • 21Salamon
  • 27Felipe
  • 29Lazzari
  • 18Schiavon
  • 77Viviani
  • 11RizzoSubstituted forMoraat 78'minutes
  • 14Mattiello
  • 22Borriello
  • 43PaloschiSubstituted forBonazzoliat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Cremonesi
  • 7Antenucci
  • 8Bellemo
  • 9Bonazzoli
  • 12Konate
  • 17Poluzzi
  • 20Mora
  • 23Vicari
  • 24Vitale
  • 28Schiattarella
  • 33Costa
  • 92Marchegiani
Referee:
Fabrizio Pasqua

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamSPAL
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 4, SPAL 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 4, SPAL 1.

Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Douglas Costa.

Offside, Juventus. Andrea Barzagli tries a through ball, but Stephan Lichtsteiner is caught offside.

Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eros Schiavon (SPAL).

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Alfred Gomis.

Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Video Review: Goal. Referee decision on field is overturned.

Delay in match (Juventus). Video Review.

Offside, Juventus. Claudio Marchisio tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Costa.

Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).

Luca Mora (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eros Schiavon (SPAL).

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Federico Bonazzoli (SPAL).

Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luca Mora (SPAL).

Attempt blocked. Federico Bonazzoli (SPAL) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Bartosz Salamon (SPAL) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luca Mora with a cross.

Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).

Eros Schiavon (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).

Manuel Lazzari (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, SPAL. Luca Mora replaces Luca Rizzo.

Daniele Rugani (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Federico Bonazzoli (SPAL).

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Claudio Marchisio replaces Sami Khedira.

Offside, Juventus. Paulo Dybala tries a through ball, but Juan Cuadrado is caught offside.

Offside, Juventus. Miralem Pjanic tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Manuel Lazzari (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, SPAL. Federico Bonazzoli replaces Alberto Paloschi.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 4, SPAL 1. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 3, SPAL 1. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

Attempt missed. Sami Khedira (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Federico Mattiello.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 25th October 2017

  • GenoaGenoa2NapoliNapoli3
    FT
  • JuventusJuventus4SPALSPAL1
    FT
  • AtalantaAtalanta3Hellas VeronaHellas Verona0
    FT
  • BolognaBologna1LazioLazio2
    FT
  • CagliariCagliari2BeneventoBenevento1
    FT
  • ChievoChievo1AC MilanAC Milan4
    FT
  • FiorentinaFiorentina3TorinoTorino0
    FT
  • RomaRoma1CrotoneCrotone0
    FT
  • SassuoloSassuolo0UdineseUdinese1
    FT
View all Italian Serie A scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli109102972228
2Inter Milan108202071326
3Juventus1081131102125
4Lazio1081126111525
5Roma97021651121
6Sampdoria95221812617
7Fiorentina105141811716
8AC Milan105141614216
9Atalanta104331713415
10Chievo104331315-215
11Bologna10424911-214
12Torino103431417-313
13Udinese103071621-59
14Cagliari10307818-109
15Sassuolo10226516-118
16Genoa101361016-66
17Crotone10136620-146
18Hellas Verona10136622-166
19SPAL10127819-115
20Benevento100010324-210
View full Italian Serie A table

