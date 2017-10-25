Match ends, Juventus 4, SPAL 1.
Juventus v SPAL
Line-ups
Juventus
- 23Szczesny
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 24RuganiBooked at 37mins
- 15Barzagli
- 12Alex Sandro
- 30BentancurSubstituted forPjanicat 59'minutes
- 6KhediraSubstituted forMarchisioat 75'minutes
- 33BernardeschiSubstituted forCuadradoat 56'minutes
- 10Dybala
- 11Douglas Costa
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 2De Sciglio
- 3Chiellini
- 5Pjanic
- 7Cuadrado
- 8Marchisio
- 16Pinsoglio
- 22Asamoah
SPAL
- 1Gomis
- 2OikonomouSubstituted forCostaat 64'minutes
- 21Salamon
- 27Felipe
- 29Lazzari
- 18Schiavon
- 77Viviani
- 11RizzoSubstituted forMoraat 78'minutes
- 14Mattiello
- 22Borriello
- 43PaloschiSubstituted forBonazzoliat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Cremonesi
- 7Antenucci
- 8Bellemo
- 9Bonazzoli
- 12Konate
- 17Poluzzi
- 20Mora
- 23Vicari
- 24Vitale
- 28Schiattarella
- 33Costa
- 92Marchegiani
- Referee:
- Fabrizio Pasqua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 4, SPAL 1.
Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Offside, Juventus. Andrea Barzagli tries a through ball, but Stephan Lichtsteiner is caught offside.
Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eros Schiavon (SPAL).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Alfred Gomis.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Goal. Referee decision on field is overturned.
Delay in match (Juventus). Video Review.
Offside, Juventus. Claudio Marchisio tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Luca Mora (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eros Schiavon (SPAL).
Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Bonazzoli (SPAL).
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luca Mora (SPAL).
Attempt blocked. Federico Bonazzoli (SPAL) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Bartosz Salamon (SPAL) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luca Mora with a cross.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Eros Schiavon (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).
Manuel Lazzari (SPAL) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, SPAL. Luca Mora replaces Luca Rizzo.
Daniele Rugani (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Bonazzoli (SPAL).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Claudio Marchisio replaces Sami Khedira.
Offside, Juventus. Paulo Dybala tries a through ball, but Juan Cuadrado is caught offside.
Offside, Juventus. Miralem Pjanic tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Manuel Lazzari (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, SPAL. Federico Bonazzoli replaces Alberto Paloschi.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 4, SPAL 1. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, SPAL 1. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Attempt missed. Sami Khedira (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Federico Mattiello.