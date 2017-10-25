German DFB Cup
RB Leipzig1Bayern Munich1
Bayern Munich win 5-4 on penalties

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

  • 32Gulácsi
  • 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
  • 4Orban
  • 5Upamecano
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 44Kampl
  • 8KeitaBooked at 53mins
  • 7SabitzerSubstituted forLaimerat 102'minutes
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forKlostermannat 109'minutes
  • 9PoulsenSubstituted forWernerat 80'minutes
  • 29AugustinSubstituted forDemmeat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Konaté
  • 11Werner
  • 16Klostermann
  • 24Kaiser
  • 27Laimer
  • 28Mvogo
  • 31Demme

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32KimmichBooked at 86mins
  • 17BoatengBooked at 22mins
  • 5Hummels
  • 27Alaba
  • 24TolissoSubstituted forRafinhaat 88'minutes
  • 23VidalBooked at 35minsSubstituted forRudyat 57'minutes
  • 10Robben
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 95minsSubstituted forWriedtat 101'minutes
  • 29ComanSubstituted forJavi Martínezat 60'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 4Süle
  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 13Rafinha
  • 19Rudy
  • 22Starke
  • 28Wriedt
  • 34Friedl
Referee:
Felix Zwayer
Attendance:
42,558

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home9
Away25
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home16
Away29

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 25th October 2017

  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1Bayern MunichBayern Munich1
    AETBayern Munich win 5-4 on penalties
  • 1. FC Kaiserslautern1. FC Kaiserslautern1StuttgartVfB Stuttgart3
    FT
  • Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin1Köln1. FC Köln3
    FT
  • VfL OsnabrückVfL Osnabrück21. FC Nürnberg1. FC Nürnberg3
    FT
  • WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg1HannoverHannover 960
    FT
  • FreiburgSC Freiburg3SG Dynamo DresdenSG Dynamo Dresden1
    FT
  • SSV Jahn RegensburgSSV Jahn Regensburg21. FC Heidenheim 18461. FC Heidenheim 18465
    FT
  • Werder BremenWerder Bremen1Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim0
    FT
View all German DFB Cup scores

