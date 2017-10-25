RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
- 32Gulácsi
- 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
- 4Orban
- 5Upamecano
- 23Halstenberg
- 44Kampl
- 8KeitaBooked at 53mins
- 7SabitzerSubstituted forLaimerat 102'minutes
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forKlostermannat 109'minutes
- 9PoulsenSubstituted forWernerat 80'minutes
- 29AugustinSubstituted forDemmeat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Konaté
- 11Werner
- 16Klostermann
- 24Kaiser
- 27Laimer
- 28Mvogo
- 31Demme
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32KimmichBooked at 86mins
- 17BoatengBooked at 22mins
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 24TolissoSubstituted forRafinhaat 88'minutes
- 23VidalBooked at 35minsSubstituted forRudyat 57'minutes
- 10Robben
- 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 95minsSubstituted forWriedtat 101'minutes
- 29ComanSubstituted forJavi Martínezat 60'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 8Javi Martínez
- 13Rafinha
- 19Rudy
- 22Starke
- 28Wriedt
- 34Friedl
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
- Attendance:
- 42,558
Match Stats
Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamBayern Munich
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away29